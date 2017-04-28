JAMB 2017 Mock Exam: How To Check Your Exam Center Online Free Of Charge
The Joint Admission Matriculation Board
[JAMB] has began dispatching the new
MOCK exam center, date and time for the
2017/18 UTME Mock Test scheduled to
begin on April 29th, 2017.
How To Check JAMB 2017 UTME
Mock Exam Center Online Free Of
Charge:
Candidates are to logon to http://jamb.org.ng/efacility/checkmockcentre
Input your JAMB Reg number contained in
your registration slip in the box provided
Click on the Check Center B.utton, and
wait for the page to display where you have
been posted.
The Page displayed will contain your
Registered Name, Email Address, Reg
Number, Exam Number, Exam Town, Exam
Center and Exam Date/Time.
IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CANDIDATES SITTING
FOR THE 2017 JAMB MOCK TEST
1. Remember To Bring a copy of this Slip
and a Biro to the Examination Centre and
Submit the Slip to the Invigilator.
2. You are advised to keep a copy of this
Slip for reference purposes.
3. Your Bio-metric (Thumbprints) Verification
is COMPULSORY at the Examination Centre.
4. If you miss your Schedule, you forfeit the
right to sit for the Examination.
5. BAGS, MOBILE PHONES, CALCULATORS
AND OTHER ELECTRONIC DEVICES ARE
NOT ALLOWED IN THE EXAMINATION
CENTER.
#BestOfLuck
