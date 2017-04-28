JAMB 2017 Mock Exam: How To Check Your Exam Center Online Free Of Charge

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board

[JAMB] has began dispatching the new

MOCK exam center, date and time for the

2017/18 UTME Mock Test scheduled to

begin on April 29th, 2017.

How To Check JAMB 2017 UTME

Mock Exam Center Online Free Of

Charge:

Candidates are to logon to http://jamb.org.ng/efacility/checkmockcentre

Input your JAMB Reg number contained in

your registration slip in the box provided

Click on the Check Center B.utton, and

wait for the page to display where you have

been posted.

The Page displayed will contain your

Registered Name, Email Address, Reg

Number, Exam Number, Exam Town, Exam

Center and Exam Date/Time.

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CANDIDATES SITTING

FOR THE 2017 JAMB MOCK TEST

1. Remember To Bring a copy of this Slip

and a Biro to the Examination Centre and

Submit the Slip to the Invigilator.

2. You are advised to keep a copy of this

Slip for reference purposes.

3. Your Bio-metric (Thumbprints) Verification

is COMPULSORY at the Examination Centre.

4. If you miss your Schedule, you forfeit the

right to sit for the Examination.

5. BAGS, MOBILE PHONES, CALCULATORS

AND OTHER ELECTRONIC DEVICES ARE

NOT ALLOWED IN THE EXAMINATION

CENTER.

#BestOfLuck

The post JAMB 2017 Mock Exam: How To Check Your Exam Center Online Free Of Charge appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

