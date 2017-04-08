JAMB 2017 Mock Postponement: A New Date To Be Fixed Soon

Information reaching us confirmed that the 2017 Mock UTME Exams has been postponed. This was coming after many students have arrived their various centers.

The Board has postponed the Mock Examination due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be fixed and Candidates will be contacted.

JAMB sincerely apologizes for the inconveniences to all.

According to our students many of them came to their centers as early as 6:30 am inorder to meet up with their exam scheduled by 7am but to their utmost disappointment there were no exams for upto 6 hours they waited.

Many of our students shared their pains and expressed grief, many complained that they had to rush to their centers as early with empty stomach hoping they could finish up with the exam on time, others who came from far where also disappointed as they can not afford to go back just like that.

It would be recalled that the JAMB Boss dismissed a speculation that was true as false earlier this morning. Read what he said below:



The public are hereby advised to disregard speculations that the Mock examination had been cancelled.

The UTME Mock examination is taking place as scheduled, the public should disregard the rumour about its cancellation.

But reverse is now the case as most students have been ordered to go home that the exam has been postponed till further notice

