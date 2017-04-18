Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB 2017 UTME New Mock Examination Date To Be Announced Soon

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has disclosed that it may likely announce the new date for the mock examination this week. According to report, this was disclosed by a top JAMB official over the weekend. It was mentioned that the mock examination will help the board test-run the the efficiency of the 600 Computer …

