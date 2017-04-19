JAMB: ASUU faults registration logjam, asks Oloyede to step aside
Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) University of Ibadan Chapter, Dr. Deji Omole has asked the Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Professor Ishaq Oloyede to voluntarily resign his position for the lopsided nature of the ongoing JAMB registration coordinated by the Board. Omole noted that the registration problems being experienced by […]
JAMB: ASUU faults registration logjam, asks Oloyede to step aside
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG