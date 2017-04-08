Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jamb extends UTME registration by two weeks

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by two weeks.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

They also revealed that they have rescheduled the UTME Exam for May 13th and 20th.

The announcement was made by the Registra/Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday. It was also revealed that the Mock Examination has been put on hold indefinitely,

Details later..

The post Jamb extends UTME registration by two weeks appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.