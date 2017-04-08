Jamb extends UTME registration by two weeks

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by two weeks.

They also revealed that they have rescheduled the UTME Exam for May 13th and 20th.

The announcement was made by the Registra/Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday. It was also revealed that the Mock Examination has been put on hold indefinitely,

Details later..