JAMB extends UTME registration, examination

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB) has announced the extension of registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by two weeks. The examination body also postponed the UTME exam till 13th and 20th of May. JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede had on Wednesday insisted that there will be no shift in registration. According […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

