Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Mock Exam: FG urges State Governments to permit free movement

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in JAMB, News | 0 comments

JAMB Mock Exam: FG urges State Governments to permit free movement

The Federal Government has urged all State Governments to permit free movement of people on Saturday, 29 April 2017. This is to enable students participation in JAMB’s Voluntary Mock Examination fixed for that date nationwide.

JAMB-CBT-Centre

According to the statement issued by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, the mock examination is being conducted ahead of the 2017 UTME to enable interested students to familiarize themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) test environment.

The post JAMB Mock Exam: FG urges State Governments to permit free movement appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.