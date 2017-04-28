JAMB Mock Exam: FG urges State Governments to permit free movement

The Federal Government has urged all State Governments to permit free movement of people on Saturday, 29 April 2017. This is to enable students participation in JAMB’s Voluntary Mock Examination fixed for that date nationwide.

According to the statement issued by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, the mock examination is being conducted ahead of the 2017 UTME to enable interested students to familiarize themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) test environment.

The post JAMB Mock Exam: FG urges State Governments to permit free movement appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

