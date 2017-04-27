JAMB Mock Exam Holds On 29 April- 7 Vital Things Candidates Need To Know

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will be conducting a mock examination for candidates that registered for the 2017 computer based Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) on Saturday, April 29. The aim of the mock examination which would take place in all the accredited CBT centres nationwide is to prepare candidates for the real …

The post JAMB Mock Exam Holds On 29 April- 7 Vital Things Candidates Need To Know appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

