JAMB Mock Examination is FREE to all Candidates

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB mock examination is free to all candidates.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced through its twitter handle that the mock examination is free to all candidates.

