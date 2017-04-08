JAMB Mock Examination is FREE to all Candidates

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB mock examination is free to all candidates.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced through its twitter handle that the mock examination is free to all candidates.

Continue reading JAMB Mock Examination is FREE to all Candidates at Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

