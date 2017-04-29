Pages Navigation Menu

Jamb Mock: FG urges State governments to allow free movement

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in JAMB, News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has sent an appeal to all State Governments to allow free movement of people in their states on Saturday, to enable students to participate in JAMB’s Voluntary Mock Examination nationwide. The statement was released  in Lagos on Friday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the mock examination was …

