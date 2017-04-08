JAMB: Mock-UTME hitches in Damaturu,Yola; hitch-free in Bauchi, Gombe, Dutse

Damaturu -The JAMB’s mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Damaturu experienced some hitches on Saturday, starting about five hours behind schedule.

At the Yobe State University library, venue of the exercise, examination commenced about 12.40 pm, as against the scheduled time of 7am.

The candidates had reported at the centre in good time, only to remain idle as examination officials struggled to rectify a hitch arising from network failure.

Although the officials refused talking to the press, the candidates said they were told that there was no ‘signal from the JAMB portal’.

The candidates, who did not want their names mentioned, said they had to wait for hours for things to take shape.

Alhaji Buba Nguru, a parent, lamented the poor preparation for the mock UTME in the state and prayed that similar incident would not occur during the main examination.

“The arrangement this year is terrible; something should be done to make amends” he said.

The story was the same in one of the five centres in Adamawa , where the exercise was suspended at one of the four centres.

Candidates at the centre (JAMB Zonal Office centre) were asked to leave and come back on Monday.

JAMB Coordinator in the state was not available for comments but another official told NAN on condition of anonymity that the exercise had to be suspended because the number of candidates had overwhelmed facilities available at the centre.

He said there were also some challenges accessing the JAMB website.

A Correspondents who visited the other four centres however report that the exercise conducted smoothly.

Meanwhile, MrJames Elaigwu, Assistant Commandant, Operations, of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Adamawa Command, had earlier told NAN that the command had posted its officials to each of the Centres.

Elaigwu said that the deployment was to ensure a hitch free exercise, saying that their men would do everything possible to ensure the success of the exercise.

NAN also reports that the National Common Entrance Examination (NECO) took place without hitches in various cenres across the state.

The mock examination also took place without hitches in Gombe state, with candidates reporting at their respective venues as early as 7am.

Mr Malami Sa’ad,North East Zonal Coordinator of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) told NAN in Gombe that adequate arrangements had been made in all the 16 centre in the state

“Before the registration commenced, we made sure that the centres had everything intact, like minimum number of computers needed and we ensured that Computer-based Test (CBT) cameras.

“The aim of installing the cameras, is to discourage exam malpractice because there are centres

called ‘miracle centres’.

“This time, it is going to be ‘business not as usual’ because there will be no room for cheating,” he said.

Also the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for entry into Federal Unity Colleges, organised by the National Examination Council (NECO) took place in Gombe without any hitch.

It was gathered that initially, there were five centres across the state and each centre was supposed to host 50 candidates but had to be merged as the entire candidates in the state were not up to 50.

Contacted for comments on the exercise, officer in charge of NECO in the state, Malam Rabiu Usman, said it was only the registrar that could speak for the organization.

In Dutse, the mock UTME was also hitch-free.

Some candidates who spoke to NAN lauded the idea, saying it would prepare those who were not computer literate.

They said the exercise would prevent the occurrence of minor mistakes during the main examination , thereby reducing mass failure.

.In Bauchi, the mock examination commenced in most of the centers on schedule as there were no hitches experienced.

Some of the candidates selected to sit for the exam lauded the proper arrangement at the centres and urged JAMB to replicate same during the main examination.

