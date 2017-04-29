JAMB: Mock UTME Not Postponed, Holds Saturday
JAMB Mock Not Postponed. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB voluntary mock examination slated for Saturday, April 29 (Today) has not been postponed, the examination body has said. The spokesperson for the agency, Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday night that the examination would go ahead as planned. …
