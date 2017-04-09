JAMB Postpones Mock Examination

There are strong indications that the joint admissions and matriculation board (JAMB) has postponed the 2017 unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) mock test already scheduled to hold nationwide today due to unforeseen circumstances.

This information was posted on twitter by JAMB.

The board, on its twitter handle @JAMBHQ said: “Board has postponed the Mock Examination due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be fixed and Candidates will be contacted.

It added: “JAMB sincerely apologizes for the inconveniences to all.”

As of Friday night many of the centers visited were seen pasting print out of photo cards for prospective candidates for the examination.

It will be recalled that the board had earlier announced suspension of all registration exercises across the country to enable it prepare for the trial test until Monday

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

