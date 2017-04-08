Jamb postpones UTME by 2 weeks

The mock examination of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB ) has been postponed indefinitely by the board,and also the examination has been postponed by two weeks. According to the organisation, the examination will be held between May 13 and 20. The Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who made the announcement at a press …

The post Jamb postpones UTME by 2 weeks appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

