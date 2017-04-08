JAMB postpones UTME, extends registration deadline by two weeks

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from May 6 to May 13, but the May 20 scheduled for the end of the exercise remains the same.

Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB registrar, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, also announced the extension of registration for by two weeks.

Oloyode said the sale of forms would now close on May 5 instead of April 19.

The board had earlier postponed the mock examination scheduled for Saturday, blaming the development on its technical partners.

He added that the mock examination earlier slated for Saturday April, 8, 2017 had been put on hold so as to accommodate more candidates.

“The postponement of the UTME mock examination was due to failure from our technical partners. Yesterday (Friday) we told you people that if there was need for extension, we would do that,” he said.

“Today (Saturday), we put the system on trial and discovered that there were certain failures from our technical partners. The plan was to trial-test the readiness of our facilities and address the challenges that may likely confront the main examination.

“The mock examination remains free for willing candidates, even the fee due to the computer based test (CBT) centre owners is being paid by JAMB.

“At this moment, we have realised that the plan to hold this mock examination was good for us. We are now in a position to achieve better than we would have done without this trial testing.

“It is our strong conviction that this exercise is an experience for us; our systems analysis has revealed interesting findings that will engender a seamless and successful 2017 UTME exercise.”

Oloyede apologised to candidates and other stakeholders for the inconveniences experienced and thanked them for being part of the experiment.

“Every disappointment is a blessing and the blessing that will trail the suspension of this mock examination and extension of registration deadline will manifest in our main UTME by next month,” he said.

The registrar added that the mock examination was also part of the board’s determination to ensure a successful UTME this year and in the future.

TheCable

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

