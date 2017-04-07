Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Reveals New Method Of Checking Mock Exam Venue & Time

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has come up with a new method of checking Mock Exam venue and time to further ensure that all candidates sitting for the mock examination tomorrow are able to print their mock examination details. This new method is easier. Just follow the simple steps below to print your …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post JAMB Reveals New Method Of Checking Mock Exam Venue & Time appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.