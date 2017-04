JAMB seeks deployment of troops to UTME CBT centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has pleaded with the Nigerian Army to help secure its computer based tests…

Read » JAMB seeks deployment of troops to UTME CBT centres on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest