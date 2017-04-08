JAMB warns CBT not to collect money from UTME candidates
Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has directed that Computer Based Test (CBT) centres should not collect money from candidates who would be sitting for the nationwide Mock Examination for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). JAMB spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made the announcement in an interview with journalists in Abuja Saturday morning. He also […]
JAMB warns CBT not to collect money from UTME candidates
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG