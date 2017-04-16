Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB: We have solved challenges of Registration for 2017/18 UMTE – National Accord

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
JAMB: We have solved challenges of Registration for 2017/18 UMTE
National Accord
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has allayed fear over this year's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE), stating that it has adequately addressed the challenges encountered in the process of registration for every applicant.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.