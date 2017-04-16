JAMB: We have solved challenges of Registration for 2017/18 UMTE – National Accord
|
JAMB: We have solved challenges of Registration for 2017/18 UMTE
National Accord
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has allayed fear over this year's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE), stating that it has adequately addressed the challenges encountered in the process of registration for every applicant.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG