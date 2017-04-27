James Rodriguez: Madrid Has Five Cup Finals

James Rodriguez believes Real Madrid have five cup final left in the league, as they are in a race to pip Barcelona to the title.

The Colombia international scored a brace on the 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday.

Barca and Madrid are locked on 78 points atop the table, though the latter have a match in hand in their pursuit of a first La Liga trophy since 2012.

“I feel happy and really satisfied,” James said. “We played very well, with high intensity and desire. What we did out there was positive.

“We have five cup final games in La Liga, which we have to go into with hunger, and we also have to think about the Champions League.

“Regardless of who plays, the team always play well. When we have such opportunities, we have to do well as we did.”

