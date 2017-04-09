Pages Navigation Menu

Janet Jackson divorces her third husband barely 5 months after Giving Birth

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment

Janet Jackson and her Qatari millionaire hubby, Wissam Al Mana, have reportedly gone their separate ways months after they welcomed a baby boy, According to Daily Mail, a close friend of the pop singer revealed that the couple were forced to go their separate ways because their marriage wasn’t working. “They’re both busy people but…

