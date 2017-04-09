Janet Jackson divorces her third husband barely 5 months after Giving Birth
Janet Jackson and her Qatari millionaire hubby, Wissam Al Mana, have reportedly gone their separate ways months after they welcomed a baby boy, According to Daily Mail, a close friend of the pop singer revealed that the couple were forced to go their separate ways because their marriage wasn’t working. “They’re both busy people but…
