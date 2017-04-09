Janet Jackson splits from husband

Janet Jackson and her super rich businessman husband have split just months after welcoming a baby together.

According to TMZ, Jackson and hubby Wissam Al Mana — who is worth almost a BILLION bucks — recently came to an agreement things weren’t working and decided to go their separate ways.

Al Mana is Janet’s third husband … she married James DeBarge in the 80s but split after a year and was with Rene Elizondo Jr. from 1991 to 2000.

Jackson married Al Mana in 2012 … they have one kid together, a son named Eissa who was born January 3.

The post Janet Jackson splits from husband appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

