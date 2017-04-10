Janet Jackson to ‘earn’ $500m for separating from husband
According to a new report, Janet Jackson and her husband will only separate but not get a divorce with her getting an increased bank balance of $500 million as part of a prenuptial agreement. A representative confirming the news to ABC revealed that they had a prenuptial agreement when they got married in 2012 that states…
