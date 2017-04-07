Jardim: Mbappe Must Continue To Improve
Leonardo Jardim is quite impressed with Kylian Mbappe and has challenged the forward to keep improving.
The youngster has attracted interest from tip clubs in Europe, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United reportedly interested in the striker.
The teenage sensation has been a revelation for Monaco , scoring 19 goals and assisting 11 goals in all competitions.
Jardim has praised the way Mbappe has handled the spotlight and the way he has responded to the media.
“We worked on it [the impact of the media with Mbappe] because Kylian started to play with us four, five months ago, and we’re still supporting him, because he’s still an 18-year-old kid,” Jardim said.
“But he’s quite mature, I’ve watched him talk to the media. He’s very calm, he understands very well what he needs to do.
“He needs to keep improving and keep his high level.”
Mbappe and Ligue 1 leaders Monaco – three points clear of defending champions Paris Saint-Germain – are away to Angers on Saturday.
