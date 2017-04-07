Jared Kushner Throws Heavy Ralph Lauren Vibe In Iraq Warzone [Images]

If you ever find yourself visiting a warzone, take a leaf out of Jared Kushner’s book on how not to dress.

A picture of President Trump’s advisor/son-in-law got a lot of flak when it found its way to the Internet yesterday. What was supposed to be the perfect photo opportunity to show the world that Kushner is actually doing something with his nepotistic position turned, well, kind of lame.

Out of everything that could have gone wrong, it was his choice of clothing that caught the eye.

A sportscoat and a military vest made it seem as if Kushner doesn’t really comprehend the meaning of visiting an actual warzone in Iraq.

Even his sunglasses weren’t war-ready:

The best Twitter reaction? This, from NY Daily:

“Jared Kushner wearing his shirt and suit with his khaki bulletproof vest looks like a rich kid on an expensive paintball weekend,” Twitter user Ashles3000 said.

In case you missed how Kushner got here, the former real estate executive was placed in charge of the Middle East peace process by Trump.

However, looking at the 36-year-old, he just looks like he is playing pretend-pretend.

Yes, yes, Buster Bluth did come to mind:

[source:nydailynews]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

