Jaw Dropping Photo of The $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m Cash Discovered Today By EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has discovered another large sum of money in a house in Ikoyi, Lagos.
According to the EFCC, operatives from its Lagos Zone found the cash during a sting operation.
Specifically, it said the operatives uncovered about $38m, N23m and £27,000 from the apartment, PUNCH reports.
This comes two days after EFCC operatives recovered €547,730 and £21,090 as well as N5,648,500 from a Bureau de Change operator in Balogun Market, Lagos.
Six days earlier, the EFCC recovered N449, 000, 860 hidden in an abandoned shop also in Lagos. See more photo below:
