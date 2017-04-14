Jaw-Dropping Photos Of The World’s Heaviest Woman After Losing Half Her Weight

The world’s heaviest woman is now half the size she used to be after losing an astonishing 38 stone following weight loss surgery.

Eman Ahmed, who suffers from elephantiasis, had to be winched into hospital using a crane for the potentially life-saving operation.

The 36-year-old used to tip the scales at 78.7 stone and was so heavy she needed to travel on a cargo flight to India for her treatment.



Now – only a month after arriving at the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai – doctors say she has shed half her entire body weight.

Pictures now show Egyptian-born Eman sitting up in bed, something that was impossible just a few weeks ago.

Medics discovered Eman had been suffering from a rare genetic disorder that told her body she was always hungry.