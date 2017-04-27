Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jega replies Jonathan on comments over conduct of 2015 election

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Jega replies Jonathan on comments over conduct of 2015 election

Former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Prof. Attahiru Jega, has replied ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, over comments he made concerning the 2015 general elections. Jonathan in a book, Against the Run of Play, written by ThisDay Editorial Board Chairman, Olusegun Adeniyi, expressed disappointment with how Jega conducted the election. Reacting though his Special Assistant, Prof […]

Jega replies Jonathan on comments over conduct of 2015 election

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.