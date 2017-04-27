Jega replies Jonathan on comments over conduct of 2015 election
Former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Prof. Attahiru Jega, has replied ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, over comments he made concerning the 2015 general elections. Jonathan in a book, Against the Run of Play, written by ThisDay Editorial Board Chairman, Olusegun Adeniyi, expressed disappointment with how Jega conducted the election. Reacting though his Special Assistant, Prof […]
Jega replies Jonathan on comments over conduct of 2015 election
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!