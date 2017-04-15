Jehovah’s Witnesses warned us against education, marriage – Ex-members
Four former members of Jehovah’s Witnesses have told Russia’s Supreme Court how they were brainwashed by the church against receiving higher education or starting a family. According to Russian national daily, TASS, witness Natalia Koretskaya from St. Petersburg told the court she had been a member of that organisation from 1995 to 2009 and had […]
