Jehovah’s Witnesses warned us against education, marriage – Ex-members

Four former members of Jehovah’s Witnesses have told Russia’s Supreme Court how they were brainwashed by the church against receiving higher education or starting a family. According to Russian national daily, TASS, witness Natalia Koretskaya from St. Petersburg told the court she had been a member of that organisation from 1995 to 2009 and had […]

