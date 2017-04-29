Jenifa’s Diary Actress, Adaku Shares Cute Photos As She Marks Her Birthday
Yesterday, Jenifa’s Diary actress, Omotunde Adebowale David aka Adaku turned 40! The on-air personality released new photos to mark the milestone age. See more below:
