Jibrin ‘Apologises’ After Demanding Buhari’s Resignation

The House of Representatives member who last week urged President Muhammadu Buhari to step down on health grounds, has apologised to the president.

Abdulmumini Jibrin apologised to President Buhari, Nigerians and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He also organised a special prayer at a Jumaat mosque for the success of the Buhari administration and for the president’s recovery.

Mr. Jibrin, who received hundreds of his supporters at his Kofa hometown, told journalists his call for the president to resign was “misunderstood”.

“Nonetheless, I’m apologising to anybody I offended,” he added. “First, the president himself who is a father and who I truly believe in, the ruling APC and indeed Nigerians.”

Mr. Jibrin said Mr. Buhari remained his hope for a better Nigeria, and said any other claim did not reflect his position.

On Friday, Mr. Jibrin, who is on suspension, having being sanctioned by the House of Representatives for accusing Speaker Yakubu Dogara of budget fraud, led Quranic recitations shortly after Jumaat prayers at the Kofa central mosque.

The chief Imam of the mosque, Aminu Ibrahim, also offered special prayers for the president.

After the offering of the prayers and the recitations, a cow was slaughtered as a sacrifice for the success of the Buhari government and for his full recovery.

The APC chairman in Kofa, Bala Shuaibu, alongside his 25 executive members, also denied moves to recall Mr. Jibrin.

He said claims of Mr. Jibrin’s recall was false.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Jibrin ‘Apologises’ After Demanding Buhari’s Resignation appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

