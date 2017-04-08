Jibrin apologises to Buhari over resignation tweet

Worried by the criticisms that have trailed his tweet in which he called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the suspended member of House of Representatives, Jibrin Abdulmumini Kofa, has apologized to the President over his comments.

Jibrin, who represents Kiru/Beneji federal constituency in Kano State said: “My comment was misconstrued and blown out of proportion. I am therefore apologizing to President Buhari, the party leadership, Kano people and all Buhari supporters across the country over the tweet.”

Although he also apologized to the National Assembly over the comment, he excluded those he described as those behind his travail, emphasizing that, “I am not apologizing to people like Alhassan Ado Doguwa.”

Barely two days after some people from his constituency trooped to the KanoSstate secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissing his comment, he said the crowd was rented and was not representing the true constituents.

Before receiving some members of his constituency, at Kofa ward, he led worshipers at Karofi Friday Mosque in Kofa, praying for President Buhari that Allah would give him the strength and good health to rule successfully.

The Chairman of the APC in Kofa, Bala Shuaibu, presented a letter of confidence to Jibrin dismissing those calling for his as a rented crowd and hired opportunists who were merely looking for cheap popularity.

“We are giving you our total and unflinching support as our member at the National Assembly. We are re-endorsing you,” Shuaibu said.

