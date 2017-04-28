Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jibrin: Court fixes date to determine proceedings in suit against Reps – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Jibrin: Court fixes date to determine proceedings in suit against Reps – Daily Post Nigeria

Daily Post Nigeria

Jibrin: Court fixes date to determine proceedings in suit against Reps
Daily Post Nigeria
The Federal High Court Abuja will on May 10, determine whether or not to put on hold, proceedings in the suit instituted by Rep. Abdulmumuni Jibrin challenging the legality of his suspension. Justice John Tsoho fixed the date on Friday after hearing …
Budget padding: Court to rule on application for stay of proceedings in Jibrin's suitPremium Times

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.