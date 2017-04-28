Jibrin: Court fixes date to determine proceedings in suit against Reps – Daily Post Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Jibrin: Court fixes date to determine proceedings in suit against Reps
Daily Post Nigeria
The Federal High Court Abuja will on May 10, determine whether or not to put on hold, proceedings in the suit instituted by Rep. Abdulmumuni Jibrin challenging the legality of his suspension. Justice John Tsoho fixed the date on Friday after hearing …
Budget padding: Court to rule on application for stay of proceedings in Jibrin's suit
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!