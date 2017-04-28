Jibrin: Court fixes date to determine proceedings in suit against Reps

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 28, 2017

The Federal High Court Abuja will on May 10, determine whether or not to put on hold, proceedings in the suit instituted by Rep. Abdulmumuni Jibrin challenging the legality of his suspension. Justice John Tsoho fixed the date on Friday after hearing arguments for and against an application filed by two members of the House, […]

