Jide Bademosi U-19 Cricket tournament: It’s going to be tough – Ukpong – Vanguard
|
Jide Bademosi U-19 Cricket tournament: It's going to be tough – Ukpong
Vanguard
Tournament co-ordinator for the First Jide Bademosi U-19 Cricket tournament, Okon Ukpong foresees a tough contest among the four teams that will be taking part in the tourney meant for teams in the south west region. The tournament commences tomorrow …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG