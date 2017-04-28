Jide Ipaye to launch Ibile – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Jide Ipaye to launch Ibile
Vanguard
Jide Ipaye's Keexs, an African inspired unisex footwear brand is set to launch its latest collection, Ibile in a one of a kind arts and style exhibition. Themed ''Style and Culture”, the exhibition will showcase never seen before footwear concepts as …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!