Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Believes Romelu Lukaku Should Replace Diego Costa At Chelsea

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has backed “exceptional” Everton forward Romelu Lukaku to replace Diego Costa at Chelsea should the striker leave.

“Well let’s not forget he used to be at Stamford Bridge and he’s been at a lot of clubs on loan because he needs games and playing time,” Hasselbaink told Premier League Daily.

“He’s been to West Brom on loan and he’s been at Everton and he’s done exceptionally well. Exceptional.

“The way that Chelsea are playing, he is, along with [Alvaro] Morata, the player you are going to look at to take over from Costa.

“Is he [Lukaku] as good as Costa? I think they are very close. They are very similar, he’s not as temperamental but he does lead the line and I think he is still going to become better.”

The post Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Believes Romelu Lukaku Should Replace Diego Costa At Chelsea appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

