Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JJC Skillz Speaks On Funke Akindele, Toyo Baby Of “Jenifa’s Diary”

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Last year, Nollywood Actress, and creator of the Jenifa Diary, Funke Akindele, married her hearthrob, Abdul Rasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz in a private ceremony that held in the United Kingdom. In this new interview with Goldenpearlmedia, JJC opened up on how he met and toasted Funke, how his children accepted their step …

The post JJC Skillz Speaks On Funke Akindele, Toyo Baby Of “Jenifa’s Diary” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.