JOBS: Senior Manager Project Implementation MTN
Closing date
Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Position
The positions report to the General Manager Capital Projects Group
Main Purpose of the Job
The incumbent will be responsible for providing direction, oversight and outcome of Program (multiple related projects) within MTN Uganda, support the development, implementation and management projects in line with the governance processes and procedures.
MTN
MTN-Uganda is the leading telecommunications Company in Uganda, providing mobile, fixed/wireless data, internet and mobile financial services. MTN is an equal opportunity employer and is currently expanding and is seeking to recruit competent individuals to fill the vacant Position of Senior
Senior Manager Project Implementation
