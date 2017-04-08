Pages Navigation Menu

JOBS: Senior Manager Project Implementation MTN

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

JOB: Senior Manager Project Implementation MTN Uganda

Closing date
Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Position

The positions report to the General Manager Capital Projects Group

Main Purpose of the Job
The incumbent will be responsible for providing direction, oversight and outcome of Program (multiple related projects) within MTN Uganda, support the development, implementation and management projects in line with the governance processes and procedures.

MTN
MTN-Uganda is the leading telecommunications Company in Uganda, providing mobile, fixed/wireless data, internet and mobile financial services. MTN is an equal opportunity employer and is currently expanding and is seeking to recruit competent individuals to fill the vacant Position of Senior
Senior Manager Project Implementation

APPLY HERE

 

