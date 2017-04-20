JOBS: Uganda Refinery Project Engineer

JOB TITLE: Uganda Refinery Project ENGINEER

REPORTS TO: GENERAL MANAGER

DEADLINE: 17:00 hours (5:00pm EAT) not later than 28th April 2017

Job Summary:

The Refinery Project Engineer (PE) will provide technical coordination to the Uganda Refinery Project team for all project phases to ensure effective project development and performance. The PE will participate in project development activities such as design input, estimating, planning and scheduling to ensure safe and quality projects, and execute the project’s scope including scope development, safety, within the project budget/funding, schedule, and in accordance with the project execution plan. The PE will also ensure integration with all project team members throughout the project’s lifecycle with emphasis on construction activities.

The Uganda Refinery Holding Company (URHC) is a Private Limited Liability Company that was incorporated under the Companies Act (2012) as a subsidiary of the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC). The objective of the URHC is to hold Government’s interest on behalf of UNOC in the oil refinery and associated infrastructure. URHC, in partnership with an investor partner, will design, develop, build, operate and maintain the Uganda Refinery Project to be located in Kabaale, Hoima District.

APPLY HERE

The post JOBS: Uganda Refinery Project Engineer appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

