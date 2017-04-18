John Oliver’s Take On The French Election Is Pretty Scary

First there was Brexit, then there was the Donald – they say bad things happen in threes, so maybe we’re not done.

France’s presidential elections are just around the corner, and there’s plenty of interest in what’s going to happen in the land of the snail eaters.

That’s especially true for the rest of Europe, who know that results could have far-reaching consequences for the fate of the EU itself.

Rolling Stone to set up the clip:

Oliver focused on the two frontrunners: 39-year-old former investment banker Emmanuel Macron, a center-left [sic] candidate, and Marine Le Pen, leader of far-right populist party National Front.

Of course there is plenty of French bashing…

If the French can learn one thing from the Brexit and Trump wins, it should be that being too lazy to vote can have disastrous consequences.

[source:rollingstone]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

