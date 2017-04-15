Join the Easter hat parade

For a Lagos-based milliner, Kingsley Ita, CEO of Itam By Kingssignature, headpieces have come to stay not only in the western world but also in Africa as the fresh and bold colours are in for the season. “This Easter, it would be great for ladies to go for colours like Robin blue, turquoise blue, gold, white, pink and other appealing colours to make them sparkle. Every fashion forward woman needs to glam up her outfit with an amazing headpiece.

“Look your best to celebrate the risen King with a unique headpiece. The beautiful thing about hats is that they are worn over African fabrics made in different styles incorporating the western look and other nice fabric that can go with it,” he added.

Kingsley’s tips on how to look trendy in hats this Easter:

Watch out for fresh and vibrant colours for the season. Make sure your hair is well styled to suit the headpiece to be worn.Go for a monotone or colour-block dressing as you wish, but ladies wearing African fabric frocks may not be able to achieve the monotone look.

Remember, either your frock or your headpiece must be easy. Do not have both elaborate to avoid looking too flashy. Ladies, if you can’t carry the wild look on your frock or headpiece effortlessly, just keep it simple, as less is more.

For wide-brimmed headpieces, stay stylish wearing slick and slim heels to make you look classy and chic. Avoid block and low heels.

