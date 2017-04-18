Joke Silva, Oga Bello, Ini Dima-Okojie Star In Femi Odugbemi’s “Battleground”

Fresh from the success of the feature film “Gidi Blues”, rumour has it that former advertising czar, writer, renowned documentary, TV and Film producer/Director Mr. Femi Odugbemi is back to TV with a new collaboration with Africa Magic. The promo of the project quietly hit the screens a couple of weeks ago and it is looking like a winner.

Battleground, a Telenovela-Soap-Thriller (You know it is serious when it is a triple barrel genre) revolves around the controversial and extremely wealthy patriarch of the Badmus family and tells the story of power, love, deceit, and intrigue all packed into an hour of primetime TV with a lot of eye candy and we suspect, appealing dialogue. What even adds the intrigue is, its pay offline “The common ground between loyalty and betrayal is…the Battleground”

It features an interesting mix of great talent from theatre thespians to music and of course Nollywood stars.

One’s interest was further piqued seeing acting greats like Joke Silva, Oga Bello, Gbenga Titiloye, Jide Kosoko, Kunle Coker, Nollywood’s new IT girl, Ini Dima-Okojie, The Vice Finalist Chike, vocal powerhouse Yinka Davies, music royalty Yeni Kuti, theatre thespians, Steve Ogunleye, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Zara Ejorh, screen favourites Shaffy, Ozzy, Francis Onwochei, Hauwa Allahbura, Keturah King and many more screen and audio gods and goddesses set to make cameo appearances every week.

Efforts to get the Executive Producer of Battleground Mr. Odugbemi is declining interviews for now pleading to let the show speak for itself when it launches on the 1st of May. Some members of the cast when reached to get more information on the project declined to comment, we are made to understand that the production and even its location are shrouded in such secrecy as cast and crew were made to sign water tight Non-disclosure Agreements.

What is more surprising is the fact that the normally promotions-heavy Africa Magic hasn’t gone to town promoting the series, a surprise from its usual mode of flooding its channels with promos in anticipation of its new releases.

As Odugbemi disrupts the industry with the star studded and talent rich meal that is Battleground, guaranteed to keep its viewers at the edge of their seats; make sure you secure a seat in front of your television, grab your small chops or TV grub, call a friend and/neighbour, because from May 1st 2017 on Africa Magic; Battleground is battle ready to take on the top spot in TV content in Africa.

Notable works of Mr. Odugbemi’s on television include TV Movie, Mama Put and Tinsel as the founding director/producer of Africa Magic’s longest running successful Television soap opera.