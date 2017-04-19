Pages Navigation Menu

Joke Silva, Oga Bello, others dazzle in Femi Odugbemi’s new telenovela ‘battleground’

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

With the success of his latest film ‘Gidi Blues’, renowned TV and Film producer/director, Mr. Femi Odugbemi, is back to the screens with a new collaboration with Africa Magic titled ‘Battleground’; a Telenovela-Soap-Thriller, which revolves around the controversial and extremely wealthy patriarch of the Badmus family, telling the story of power, love, deceit, and intrigue, …

