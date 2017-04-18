Joke Silva, Oga Bello, others dazzle in Femi Odugbemi’s new telenovela ‘battleground’

By Rotimi Agbana

With the success of his latest film ‘Gidi Blues’, renowned TV and Film producer/director, Mr. Femi Odugbemi, is back to the screens with a new collaboration with Africa Magic titled ‘Battleground’; a Telenovela-Soap-Thriller, which revolves around the controversial and extremely wealthy patriarch of the Badmus family, telling the story of power, love, deceit, and intrigue, all packed into an hour of eye candy and appealing dialogues.

It features an interesting mix of great talent from theatre thespians to music legends and of course Nollywood stars.

Viewer’s interest will be piqued to see Joke Silva, Oga Bello, Gbenga Titiloye, Jide Kosoko, Kunle Coker, Nollywood’s new IT girl, Ini Dima-Okojie, The Voice Finalist, Chike, vocal powerhouse Yinka Davies, Yeni Kuti, theatre thespians, Steve Ogunleye, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Zara Ejorh, Shaffy, Ozzy, Francis Onwochei, Hauwa Allahbura, Keturah King and many more screen entertainers making cameo appearances every week.

Executive Producer of Battleground, Mr. Odugbemi has since been declining interviews, pleading to let the show speak for itself when it launches on the 1st of May. Even members of the cast, when reached to get more information on the project declined to comment.

Vanguard gathered that the production and its location are shrouded in secrecy as cast and crew were made to sign a non-disclosure agreement. What is more surprising is the fact that Africa Magic hasn’t gone to town promoting the series, a surprise from its usual mode of flooding its channels with promos in anticipation of its new releases.

