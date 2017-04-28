Jonathan Demme, director of The Silence of the Lambs, dies at 73
JONATHAN Demme, the Oscar-winning director of The Silence of the Lambs, has died in New York at the age of 73. His publicist confirmed he died from complications from oesophageal cancer. Born in 1944, Demme’s other features included Philadelphia, Something Wild and the Talking Heads documentary Stop Making Sense. Tom Hanks, who won an Oscar […]
