Jonathan Discredits Segun Adeniyi’s New Book, Says It Contains Distorted Claims

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Saturday discredited claims in ‘Against the Run of Play’, a book which chronicles events leading to result of the 2015 presidential election, written by Olusegun Adeniyi, media aide to late president Umaru Yar’adua saying he would give a personal account of the events leading to his defeat in the 2015 presidential election soon.

Mr. Jonathan said this in a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle, @GEJonathan, as well as his Facebook page.

The former president said the accounts of what transpired in the election, as rendered by some respondents in the book, were false and inaccurate.

“I have just read Segun Adeniyi’s new book, ‘Against the Run of Play’ which has so far enjoyed tremendous reviews in the media,” Mr. Jonathan twitted.

“My take on it is that the book as presented contains many distorted claims on the 2015 Presidential election by many of the respondents.

“There will obviously be more books like that on this subject by concerned Nigerians.

“However, I believe that at the right time, the main characters in the elections including myself will come out with a true account of what transpired either in major interviews or books,” he said.

