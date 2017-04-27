Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan, loyalists turned Boko Haram insurgency to ATM – Obasanjo

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo insists ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is to blame for the shoddy handling of the Chibok girls abduction in April 2014. Obasanjo said that poor handling of the Boko Haram insurgency was one of the reasons he opposed Jonathan’s return because a continuation of the administration could endanger the country. Obasanjo said this […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

