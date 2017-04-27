Jonathan, loyalists turned Boko Haram insurgency to ATM – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo insists ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is to blame for the shoddy handling of the Chibok girls abduction in April 2014. Obasanjo said that poor handling of the Boko Haram insurgency was one of the reasons he opposed Jonathan’s return because a continuation of the administration could endanger the country. Obasanjo said this […]
