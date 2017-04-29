Jonathan Reacts To Olusegun Adeniyi’s Book | Says “Against The Run Of Play” Contains Distorted Claims

The immediate past president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to ‘Against the Run of Play’, a book which chronicles events leading to result of the 2015 presidential election, written by Olusegun Adeniyi, media aide to late president Umaru Yar’adua.

In a flurry of tweets on his verified Twitter account (@GEJonathan) on Saturday, the former president averred that he would give a personal account of the events leading to his defeat in the 2015 presidential election soon.

He said the accounts of what transpired in the election, as rendered by some respondents in the book, were false and inaccurate.

“I have just read Segun Adeniyi’s new book, ‘Against the Run of Play’ which has so far enjoyed tremendous reviews in the media,” Mr. Jonathan tweeted. “My take on it is that the book as presented contains many distorted claims on the 2015 Presidential election by many of the respondents. “There will obviously be more books like that on this subject by concerned Nigerians. “However, I believe that at the right time, the main characters in the elections including myself will come out with a true account of what transpired either in major interviews or books.”

In the same book, a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was said to have accused Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of being responsible for his failure to run in the 2015 presidential election as running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari.

