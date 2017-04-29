Jonathan Reacts To Segun Adeniyi’s Book, ‘Against The Run Of Play
The former President believed that there were a lot of distorted information about the 2015 presidential election. ”I have just read Segun Adeniyi’s new book, ‘ Against the Run of Play’ which has so far enjoyed tremendous reviews in the media. My take on it is that the book as presented contains many distorted claims […]
The post Jonathan Reacts To Segun Adeniyi’s Book, ‘Against The Run Of Play appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!